Calera School Bond Planned For New Gym

CALERA, OK -- It's almost back to school time in Oklahoma, and voters in one district will soon decide on whether to build a new gym for students.

Teachers were busy getting ready on Tuesday at the school cafeteria for the first day of school on Wednesday.

The 600-student district is currently working on a bond issue that would go before voters on August 28. School officials want to build a new $2.4 million dollar gymnasium building that would also include four new classrooms.

They estimate that it would raise school taxes by less than 10 percent, which comes out to about $6 dollars a month for the average homeowner. It would be constructed in a field next to the elementary school.