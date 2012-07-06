Fire destroys Durant home. - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Fire destroys Durant home.

DURANT, OK - A fire completely destroyed a home near the corner of North tenth and Locust Street in Durant.  This is a picture from one of our viewers. The fire started around 8:30pm Friday night. Fire officials say it's a single story home and that no one was inside when the fire started. They say they still don't know what started the fire, but that the fire marshall will be doing a complete investigation.