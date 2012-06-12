Charges made in murder of Velma teen

DUNCAN, OK -- A southern Oklahoma man has been charged with first degree murder in the killing of sixteen year old Velma girl Braylee Rae Henry.

The man accused of her murder is twenty-one year old Miles Bench, originally from Davis. Officials say he has been in police custody since being arrested last Thursday driving Henry's car. Authorities state they tracked the vehicle using OnStar GPS near Weatherford, Oklahoma in Custer County where the arrest was made.

Henry's body was found near County Line east of Velma early Thursday morning according to Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney. The sheriff says the girl went missing Wednesday night after stopping into the Tee Pee Totem Convenience Store in Velma. The police were called when other customers found no employees and blood on the floor.

