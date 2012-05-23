KTEN-TV, the NBC (10.1), ABC (10.3) & CW (10.2) affiliate serving the Sherman/Ada/Ardmore region (Market 162) has an opportunity for an entry-level reporter/producer. The successful candidate will function as a one-man-band reporter part of the time & as a newscast producer the rest of the time. This person will work in one of the newest newsrooms in the nation, in the shadows of Markets 5 (Dallas), 41 (Oklahoma City), & 58 (Tulsa). KTEN-TV is an equal opportunity employer.

College degree or equivalent required. Some reporter & anchoring preferred but not required.

Application Instructions: Please send samples of your work on DVD to Mark Farrell, News Director, KTEN-TV, 10 High Point Circle, Denison, TX. 75020 or mfarrell@kten.com.