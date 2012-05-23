David MacMullen

Sales Manager

David joined KTEN in January of 2009.

David has several years of sales management experience beginning as a local media rep to managing sales for several local radio stations in years past.

His role as Sales Manager allows him to work directly with the life-blood of any local media outlet, local businesses which need local "eyes" seeing their message.

David can help you build a varied, affordable advertising portfolio. Give him a call today at 903-548-4054 or send him an email at dmacmullen@kten.com