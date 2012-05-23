Paula Meacham

Sales Account Executive
Paula joined the KTEN sales team in August of 1998.
Paula is a native of Arkansas & an alumni of Lyon College, Batesville, AR. where she graduated with a BA degree in Business Administration & ran on the Cross-Country & Track Team for 4 years.
Paula is married to Ed Meacham & they have one daughter Allee.
Paula loves to spend time with her family, she loves to run, work out, and spending time with their pets Ginger her Chow & Mr. Fizzie her cat.
Give Paula a call today at 903-548-4015 or send her an email at pmeacham@kten.com
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTEN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.