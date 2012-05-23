Paula Meacham

Sales Account Executive

Paula joined the KTEN sales team in August of 1998.



Paula is a native of Arkansas & an alumni of Lyon College, Batesville, AR. where she graduated with a BA degree in Business Administration & ran on the Cross-Country & Track Team for 4 years.



Paula is married to Ed Meacham & they have one daughter Allee.



Paula loves to spend time with her family, she loves to run, work out, and spending time with their pets Ginger her Chow & Mr. Fizzie her cat.

Give Paula a call today at 903-548-4015 or send her an email at pmeacham@kten.com