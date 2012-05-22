Traffic Manager

Angie Patton is KTEN's Traffic Manager and has been with the station since 2009.

She is responsible for ensuring that commercials run correctly on all three of our stations. She also assists the sales staff with reports and paperwork for their clients.

Angie grew up in East Texas. She attended Austin College and loved the area so much that she made it her home.

She has three children who are active in sports and other extracurricular activities in Denison, Texas. She is an avid reader, but she is happiest when camping or hiking with her friends and family.

To contact Angie call 903-548-4018 or email her at apatton@kten.com.