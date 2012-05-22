Angie Patton

"We came across this and thought, 'What a great way to help other moms,'" Jill Batey said.More >>
"We came across this and thought, 'What a great way to help other moms,'" Jill Batey said.More >>
Recent events highlight the need of more protection in schools, but some schools simply can't afford it.More >>
Recent events highlight the need of more protection in schools, but some schools simply can't afford it.More >>
Michael Gary's classmates at Texoma Christian School in Sherman were determined to make his 13th birthday a special one.More >>
Michael Gary's classmates at Texoma Christian School in Sherman were determined to make his 13th birthday a special one.More >>
Traffic on US 69 just north of the Red River in Colbert was slowed Friday afternoon because of a house fire.More >>
Traffic on US 69 just north of the Red River in Colbert was slowed Friday afternoon because of a house fire.More >>
Ronald Cavner, was last seen in the 1100 block of Walnut Drive West at around 9 a.m. Friday.More >>
Ronald Cavner, was last seen in the 1100 block of Walnut Drive West at around 9 a.m. Friday.More >>
The action followed reports of a juvenile carrying something that appeared to be a weapon near campus.More >>
The action followed reports of a juvenile carrying something that appeared to be a weapon near campus.More >>
There are common-sense defenses for those annoying, computer-automated phone calls, and mobile apps can help limit unauthorized callers.More >>
There are common-sense defenses for those annoying, computer-automated phone calls, and mobile apps can help limit unauthorized callers.More >>
Rebekah Bowden is the second recent fatality at the intersection of Skaggs Road and Tuck Street.More >>
Rebekah Bowden is the second recent fatality at the intersection of Skaggs Road and Tuck Street.More >>
"We get places to walk and play... dogs need the same thing," said Ladybug's owner Betty Bartin.More >>
"We get places to walk and play... dogs need the same thing," said Ladybug's owner Betty Bartin.More >>