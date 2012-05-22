Angie Marquez - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Angie Marquez

Updated:

Traffic Manager

Angie Marquez is KTEN's Traffic Manager & has been with the station since 2009. She is responsible for ensuring that commercials run correctly on all three of our stations. She also assists the sales staff with reports & paperwork for their clients.
Angie grew up in East Texas. She attended Austin College & loved the area so much that she made it her home.
She has three children who are active in sports & other extracurricular activities in Denison, TX. She is an avid reader, but she is happiest when camping or hiking with her friends & family. To contact Angie call 903.548.4018 or email her at amarquez@kten.com.