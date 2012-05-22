Michael Terilli - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Sales Account Executive

Michael started with KTEN in August of 2016. Michael has been in media sales for 21 years. The majority of which has been as a Sales Manager.

Michael's goal is to make a difference in the experience the local and agency buyers/owners have in doing business in this area with any media. 

Michael believes sales to be a relationship based business. You have the opportunity to make a difference in someone's business. Michael believes himself to be a lot like an investor who manages a clients money in the media arena and give them the kind of results they expect for their investment.

You can reach Michael by calling 903-548-4067 or by emailing him at mterilli@kten.com