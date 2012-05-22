Michael Terilli

Sales Account Executive

Michael started with KTEN in August of 2016. Michael has been in media sales for 21 years. The majority of which has been as a Sales Manager.

Michael's goal is to make a difference in the experience the local and agency buyers/owners have in doing business in this area with any media.



Michael believes sales to be a relationship based business. You have the opportunity to make a difference in someone's business. Michael believes himself to be a lot like an investor who manages a clients money in the media arena and give them the kind of results they expect for their investment.

You can reach Michael by calling 903-548-4067 or by emailing him at mterilli@kten.com