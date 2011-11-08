Racing, Storm Chasing, and Staying Healthy...

With spring allergy season just around the corner, it's time to start thinking about how to deal with your symptoms, experts say.

Warning signs of heart disease in women, such as fatigue, body aches and upset stomach, may be shrugged off as symptoms of stress or a hectic lifestyle.

Bacon lovers, a new study has some bad news for you: Eating a lot of processed and red meats may up your odds for a serious liver condition and insulin resistance, a precursor to type 2 diabetes.

Would that ice cold soda be as tempting if you knew that it might shorten your life?

You might think twice about how you want that steak cooked.

Missed a few days on my blog... been busy over the weekend and yesterday.

Spent the weekend on the road at the Texas Motor Speedway for the NASCAR races and a big storm chase trip out to SW Oklahoma yesterday... This was my biggest challenge yet...

Surprisingly, I did very well, and found way to make my lifestyle changes work. I did have my favorite frosty beverage at the races, but only in moderation... the rest of the time, it was water, except for one diet coke... And I found that a smoked turkey leg had only 135 calories in it. And... If you peel the skin off, you take in less fat from it!! Otherwise, I stuck with a turkey sandwich and a good Chicken plate for dinner with some vegetables. Overall, I was proud of what I did.

Wasn't able to do a lot of cardio while at the track, but I kind of figured all of the walking you do around that place probably made up for most of it. I did weigh myself before I left and after I left, and found that I didn't gain any weight... So that is a success.

Monday led in to a pretty volatile pattern for SW Oklahoma, so the Tahoe was geared up and I headed out west!!! This took a little planning as my past meals on storm chase days consisted of Red Bull, beef jerky, and assorted (for more or less) junk. I carried some grilled chicken with me, and smoked almonds, and carried a lot of water, and did GREAT! That was a big accomplishment for me... And I couldn't be more happy with my progress.

All in all, this change is working out great! And after 4 weeks in... I think I can get where I want to be!

Until next time...



Kris