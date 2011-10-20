Day 11: Yup, I'm Tired, Hungry and Grumpy(ier) - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Day 11: Yup, I'm Tired, Hungry and Grumpy(ier)

I seriously cut back on calories and carbs today. I think it will be just less than a thousand....  This new diet is tough.

I honestly have no energy. Don't want to talk, don't want to work, don't want to think.  So, this is  short blog tonight.

Here's the diet Jami suggested I do for two weeks:

10:00am : Protein Shake, 1 piece Ezekial bread, 1/2 tbsp apple butter

11:30am: 1 apple, hard boiled egg and 1 hard boiled egg white

1:30pm: 1 piece Ezekial bread, packet of tuna, 5 ranch powdered carrots

4:00pm: 10 almonds, 1 pear

6:30pm: Protein Shake.

and that's it... nothing after 6:30.....  It's nearly 9 o'clock right now and all I can think about is FOOD! I'm starving... and I have at least another 3 1/2 hours until bed time.

My motivation right now is to fit into jeans for this weekend's Boot Scootin' Ball....  an event which will be another challenge all together.

..... la

 