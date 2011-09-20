Dave Potter

Photo Journalist



Dave joined KTEN in 1994 after retiring from the United States Army as a Motion Picture Video Photographer, a title he held since joining the Army in 1974.

Dave has traveled the world, but is originally from St. Paul, Minnesota.

Dave is vital to our news operation as he is responsible for shooting news stories & maintaining our live truck operations. (The live truck is what allows KTEN reporters to be anywhere in our viewing area)

During his spare time Dave loves spending time with his four children & two grandchildren. He is also very active with his church in Gainesville, TX.

For news tips email Dave dpotter@kten.com