Plainview Football Preview

ARDMORE, OK -- We continue our high school football previews with Plainview. The Indians are coming off of a successful 2010 campaign that included a district championship and a second round playoff appearance. Plainview plans are building off that with experience on their side: The Indians return 7 on defense. On the other hand, the Plainview offense is switching from a power run team to a flex bone. Head Coach Chris Berus has also moved star running back Blake Campo to the quarterback position this year. Berus believes that the changes are there to maximize their potential.

"We've been together, going into our third season now. Those kids have really bought into the vision and the high expectation that we send. You know, our kids are talking about a deep playoff run so I'm real excited about that," Berus added.

"Having a big senior class is a big part of that. The senior class is going to step up and we're going to make something happen," senior linebacker/running back Gary Heller explained.

Plainview hosts their first game of the season verse Aubrey.