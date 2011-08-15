Bells Football Preview

BELLS, TX -- In the past three years, the Bells football team has seen three different head coaches. And this year's skipper is one of their own, former Panther himself, Rayce Guess. Guess' goal is to keep what the team accomplished last year in tact. But he wants to take it a step further: a run in the playoffs. He inherits an experienced Panther squad led by seasoned lineman and running back Colby Milner. They're also hoping a new senior quarterback will help open their passing game. Guess says he's excited to be back at his alma mater and the players are happy too.

"I'm a hometown boy; I grew up in Bells. Right now, I say it's the honeymoon. Everybody has been real receptive and very pleased and so we want to keep that going and keep that good feeling going throughout the year," Guess explained.

"Coach Guess is a really smart coach and he definitely has a lot to teach us and we're trying really hard to adapt to everything that he has. I think with his drills and his coaching technique, it's really going to be a key for us to be a success," senior linebacker Josh Neal added.

Bells is picked to finish third in district and start the season at Wichita Falls City View.