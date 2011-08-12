Durant Football Preview

DURANT, OK -- The Durant football may be seen as the underdogs of their district but Head Coach Byron Cordel says it's not about where you start but where you finish. After finishing 5-6 last season, the Lions were chosen to finish sixth in district. And Durant plans on exceeding expectations. They have an experienced senior quarterback in Keaton Webb and the strength of this team is in their line. Coach Cordel says he's excited about Durant's 14 returning starters.

"And it shows in their experience but also in their leadership. They are guys that not only do the right things on the field but also in the locker room and in the classroom," Cordel added.

"We've all started since put sophomore year, so this is our last go around," Webb said.

"There's about 10 of us and we're all good friends. No one hates anyone and we all get along and it's real fun," senior offensive tackle Cordell Zalenski explained.

Durant kicks off the season against McAlester at home.