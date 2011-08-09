Sherman Football Preview

SHERMAN, TX -- Two-a-days started Monday for Texas 4A schools which means the Sherman Bearcats are back at work. Sherman was chosen as their district's preseason number one and hope to claim that district title for a second year in a row. But this year, Head Coach Gary Kinne won't be satisfied unless they make it farther than last year's second round exit. Sherman will continue to operate under the same system on both sides of the ball and this season depth is on their side. The Bearcats return 7 on offense and 8 on defense and their offensive line will be their strength as their returning the front five. But the major question mark will be the quarterback position. It comes down to Senior Gus Daniel and Junior Torey Long.

"That's probably a battle that will go down to the first game. It may go all the way through the season. They're both really outstanding players so they're going to be battling for that all season, probably," Kinne said.

"I think decision making, for sure; just whoever can make the better decisions. I don't think either one of us is better. It's going to be tough," Daniel added.

The Bearcats open up their season in the Kickoff Classic at the Cotton Bowl against The Colony on Saturday, August 27th.