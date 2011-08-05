Van Alstyne Football Preview

VAN ALSTYNE, TX -- The Van Alstyne football team is coming into the 2011-2012 season with one thing on their mind: to make it past the first round of the playoffs. For the past three years, the Panthers have failed to win a playoff game and they think this year is the year. Van Alstyne returns five on each side but the Panthers have more experience on offense. With their strong O-line and running corps, plus the return of their First Team All-District Quarterback Drew Dennis, Head Coach Michael Miller believes they've got what it takes to make some noise in the playoffs.

"You want to raise your expectations every year. And the last three years we've been stuck in one spot and so I hope they do feel a little pressure. That's our goal and that's what we're trying to get to," Miller added.

"We want this community to look up to us and we want them to be a part of it and go two rounds deep," Senior Running Back Jordan Barnes said.

"We just have to show up. We showed up last year, but we had a lot of mental errors at the end of the game. We just have to show up and be crisp," Senior Quarterback Drew Dennis explains.

The Panthers play at Princeton in their season opener.