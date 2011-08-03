Tom Bean Football Preview

TOM BEAN, TX -- The stifling sun isn't the only thing that's intense in Tom Bean. Following a dismal 3-7 year, the Tomcats are relying on first year Head Coach Torrey Price to bring the heat and make the playoffs. Price hopes the new, more simple offense will do the trick. He says the players have already picked it up after 3 days of camp. The Tomcats will be a running offense as their backfield is the strength of the squad. But there is a question mark at the quarterback position with three different players vying for the starting role. Tom Bean returns six starters on each side and Price feels like he's walked into a great situation.

"They have a big, strong senior class that's going to be pretty productive for us. It's senior led. I feel like the senior class really wants to be successful and that's what I was brought in here to do," Price said.

"We were kind of young last year so we got a lot of people back. We're not afraid to get in people's faces and push you more than ever. We want to win more than anybody in our district," Senior Tight End and Safety Travis Hill added.

Tom Bean kicks the season off at Lindsay.