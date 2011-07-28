Crystal Robinson will be inducted into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame

TISHOMINGO, OK -- One of Atoka's own is being inducted into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame. Murray State College Head Women's Basketball Coach Crystal Robinson will receive the state's highest athletic honor. Robinson made a name for herself as a Southeastern Savage Storm before being taken 6th overall in the WNBA Draft where she played 6 seasons with the New York Liberty. Robinson will be inducted in an August 16th ceremony.
