Lady Switchbacks take USSSA's World Series

LAWRENCE, KANSAS -- Ada, Oklahoma's Lady Switchbacks came home champions. The 12 and under girls fast pitch softball team won the USSSA's World Series today in Lawrence, Kansas. The Oklahoma state champions breezed through the 42 world series teams from all over the country to finish the week long tournament undefeated. Coach Shane Campbell and Assistant Coach Brian Davis led the Lady Switchbacks to beat the Iowa Force, 10-4, in the championship game.