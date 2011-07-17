Sherman's Kyle Crick signs with San Francisco Giants

SHERMAN, TX -- Former Sherman standout Kyle Crick is headed to the big leagues. The Bearcat right handed pitcher has signed with the San Francisco Giants for a $900,000 bonus. Crick was the 49th overall pick in the supplemental first round. By going pro, he forgoes his baseball scholarship to TCU. Crick has already reported to the defending World Series Champions rookie league in Scottsdale, Arizona.
