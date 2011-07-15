Austin College Displays Doak Walker Award

SHERMAN, TX -- Austin College is taking time to celebrate their athletics. The Kangaroos are in the midst of Legends Weekend, a three day event they use to reconnect with alums and raise awareness for their athletic program. A replica of the Doak Walker Award was on display on campus as part of Legends Weekend. Athletic Director David Norman says the school has a special connection with the Walker Award.

"Doak Walker's father, Ewell Walker, is a graduate of Austin College and actually a member of our Athletic Hall of Honor. So that connection; we've related to that. We'll have the entire Walker family with us on Saturday night as we celebrate our Hall of Honor," Norman says.

The Roos also host a Reunion of Champions Friday night and a golf tournament on Sunday.