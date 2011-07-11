DENISON, TX -- It was a fun, yet educational day at the dock for some Texoma youth. The third Texoma Fun Fish for Kids of the summer was held today at Eisenhower State Park, co-sponsored by the Red River Fly Fishers. This free event teaches kids how to fish. And it's not just locals who take advantage of this unique learning experience. They've had families travel as much as 150 miles to attend, giving nothing but positive feedback. Fun Fish for Kids will pick back up next spring.
