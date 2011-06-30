Howe High School Hosts Lone Star Hoops Camp

HOWE, TX -- Summer is the time when young basketball players around the area polish their skills. And this week marked the 11th Annual Lone Star Hoops Camp at Howe High School. One hundred and sixty local athletes from 15 different schools gathered for the four day camp. It's the second largest camp they've ever had. Lone Star camps focus on "putting the fun back in fundamentals." Many local high school coaches and college players work the Lone Star Hoops Camp.