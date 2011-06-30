Sherman Fifth Grader Trains for National Track Competition

SHERMAN, TX -- One Sherman 10-year-old is doing more with his summer of than playing video games. He is taking his track talent to the national stage. Tatum Everett has the story.

It's summertime and school's out in Sherman, but fifth grader Ladarren Sewell is still getting up with the sun.

"We have a lot of children in our neighborhood and everybody else is mostly in the house getting their summer break, but he's constantly moving, non-stop," Ladarren's mother Diameta Hagood said.

Ladarren is training for the National Games of America. After running the fastest mile at the regionals, Ladarren earned the bronze at the State Games of Texas to represent the Lone Star state.

To help pay for Ladarren's trip to nationals in San Diego, he conducts fitness classes here at the Good Samaritan Church of God in Christ. The family says they have already raised half of their total.

"And he just takes donations. Or he can come out to your home and we bring him and he works you out for a donation," Hagood explains.

But Ladarren doesn't just run for the competition. He likes to run for "different charities events and helping people." "His oldest brother has diabetes and he has two brothers that are obese so he's doing it for them," Hagood adds.

"He gets involved with a bunch of little kids. Trying to help them out, trying to teach them sports and all. He's just an all around good kid," Ladarren's father Keith Perry says.

If you would like to help Ladarren with his journey to nationals, you can contact his mother Diameta Haygood at 903-209-7128.