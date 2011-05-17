Denison Track Star Makes History for the Yellow Jackets

DENISON, TX -- This past weekend Denison track star Jaycee Parker made school history. And she's already training for next year. Tatum Everett caught up with the sprinter.

Jaycee Parker is only a junior at Denison High, but her name is already in the Yellow Jacket history books. She is the first female track athlete to win back-to-back medals at the state meet.

"I'm really honored too have done it. I'd really like to be the first gold so that's a key motivation for me next year. But I'm just so excited and thrilled that I had this honor," Parker beamed.

Parker placed 3rd in the 400 meter dash this past weekend, a year after she earned the silver medal.

"I did really want to try and at least get second this year and I tried really hard to do that, but I think I did the best I could," Parker explained.

Not only has Jaycee overcome 2 injuries in the past 2 seasons, Denison Head Track Coach Charlie Means says she's their best athlete and hardest worker.

"The thing about Jaycee is she has a very high character. She's a great student. She's very respectful. She's the hardest worker we got," Means said.

Even though state is over, Parker continues to work towards her future. In two weeks, she's off to New Mexico to compete in a prestigious meet, the Great Southwest Classic.

"I really, really would like to decrease my time a little bit to have something to end my junior year off that's a little better than what I performed at state. So, I think there's a lot riding on it," Parker added.

And she still has her senior year to earn that gold medal for herself and her school.