Sherman Softball Hits Big Into the Playoffs

SHERMAN, TX -- The Sherman softball team may be young, but they are playing beyond their years. With only one senior, the Lady Cats made it to the playoffs for the first time in 3 seasons. After knocking off Whitehouse on Friday, Sherman returns home to play Forney. The Lady Cats have been working on defense this week to prepare for Forney's big hitters. But the Lady Cats have also been hot at the plate lately. Sherman verse Forney kicks off at 7:30 Friday night at Old Settlers Park.