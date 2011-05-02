Tushka Softball Team Pt. 2

COLBERT, OK -- The Tushka softball team is making history and not because of the recent tornado that damaged their school. The Lady Tigers are headed to the state championships for the first time in school history. Since the storm damaged their school, they say they've been taking out their aggression on the diamond. Head Coach David Durbin believes this is a special group of girls. The team wants to win it for their community and they're even bringing a piece of home with them. Tushka face Healdton on Tuesday at 11:15 in Oklahoma City.