Tushka Girls Softball Team Pt.1

COLBERT, OK -- The Tushka softball team is making history and not because of the recent tornado that damaged their school. The Lady Tigers are headed to the state softball championships for the first time in school history. Since the storm damaged their school, the Lady Tigers have been traveling to other fields to practice. They say they've been taking out their aggression on the diamond. Head Coach David Durbin believes this group of girls could be the light in Tushka's time of darkness.