Gunter vs. Whitewright baseball

SHERMAN, TX -- It was a four way tie in District 11 baseball this year and only three of those teams would make it to the playoffs. Whitewright and Gunter fought for the third place playoff spot today; the loser of this match-up's season would come to an end. And it was Whitewright who came out on top, 11-8, and the Tigers are headed to the playoffs.
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTEN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.