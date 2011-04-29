Sherman Baseball's Tyler Liss Leads the Bearcats by Example

SHERMAN, TX -- The Sherman baseball team wraps up their regular season tomorrow and they can finish no worse than second in the district. Much of their success is because of flame thrower Tyler Liss.

The Sherman baseball team has a strong group of seniors. But there's one stand-out leader in particular, 4 year varsity player Tyler Liss.

"Tyler's just always there. Whenever everybody's getting down, Tyler's always one of the first ones to pick everybody up," senior outfielder Tyler Perkins said.

"Oh, without a doubt, he's probably one of our best players. Personally I think he is," comments his brother and junior shortstop Blake Liss.

Tyler leads the team with a spotless 7-0 record on the mound and he's their best batter, hitting .432. But beyond the stats, he says he leads by example.

Liss believes, "Well I'm more of an emotional leader. I'm not the guy that's going to jump you. I mean I think that coach expects that from me, being a four year starter."

But it hasn't always been easy for Tyler. When he was in 8th grade, on March 22, 2008, Tyler was diagnosed with diabetes after a 2 night stay in Children's Hospital.

"It's not a real huge obstacle, but it's something I do have to overcome," Tyler said, "And the day after I got out of the hospital, I was playing baseball. There was no way I couldn't."

And by his side for most of his life is teammate and younger brother Blake who along with Perkins speaks very highly of the Grayson County College signee.

"He's a leader on our team, probably one of the biggest leaders and he leads by example and I always want to try and be like him," Blake said.

"It's just what we need for our team. Just an all around great guy who can play some ball," Perkins added.

Liss and the Bearcats are back in action tomorrow for their final regular season game against Greenville.