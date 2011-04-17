Battle of the Axe: Alumni Edition

DENISON, TX -- If you ask any former athlete if he would put the pads back on to play for his high school again, chances are he'll say yes. Many local guys got that opportunity Saturday night in an alumni football game in Munson Stadium between long time rivals Sherman and Denison. The Bearcats went on to win the Battle of the Axe, 13-10.
