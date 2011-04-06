Roy Williams speaks at SOSU

DURANT OK -- Known as one of the leagues hardest hitters, former Dallas Cowboy Roy Williams tackled the topic of substance abuse tonight at SOSU. Roy is a spokesman for Fighting Addiction through Education or FATE. During Wednesday night's event, the panel talked about substance abuse: perception versus reality. "It's important to educate our youth and the students, high school, middle school, college to let them know the harms of the poisons that they put in their body with the alcohol and the substance abuse and the pills. And we're basically them the information so they can't say we've never been told not to do this," Williams added. The former OU star has worked with a wide range of organizations in the Dallas area.