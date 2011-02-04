Despite Cold Weather, Numerous Car Burglaries in Sherman

SHERMAN, TX--A string of car burglaries has one Sherman neighborhood on high alert.

The area around the 2000 block of North Shannon street has seen numerous car burglaries this week. Police say many of the victims did not lock their vehicle.

To be safe, they advise to not leave valuables in the car, or at least keep them out view.

Sgt. Bruce Dawsey with the Sherman police says that cold weather discourages outdoor crime.

"With this, they could be taking advantage of the fact that people are not out and about in the cold," Dawsey said.

Authorities advise to always lock your vehicle.

Jen French, KTEN News