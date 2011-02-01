OHP Troopers Discourage Travel as Roads Remain Slick

SOUTHERN OKLAHOMA--Even with warnings of slick roads, some still ventured out onto Oklahoma highways, making the Oklahoma Highway Patrol's job that much tougher.

OHP says they saw many cars off in the ditch on I-35 thanks to the slick conditions.

Trooper Ken Duncan said now that the snow has stopped, when the sun is out, conditions could look deceptively good.

"The sun's come out and the wind's really strong. What it's doing right now is it's blowing all that snow off the roadway. With the sun out, it's still very, very slick, it's deceiving right now," he said.

OHP encourages everyone to stay off the roads especially since its so cold and hypothermia is a risk if you get stranded.

Luke Small, KTEN News