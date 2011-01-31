NTRA Fire Department Receives $400,000 Grant For New Truck

GRAYSON COUNTY--After having the same truck for 27 years, one local fire department is finally getting a new one.

Grayson County commissioners unanimously accepted a more than $400,000 FEMA grant for a new North Texas Regional Airport fire truck.

The match grant requires Grayson County to give the fire department five percent of the amount, which is $20,600.

Department officials say that a new truck is a much needed upgrade.

"Feels great. been a long time coming. It's been a lot of work," David Gallagher said, NTRA Assistant Fire Chief. "We've had to apply for this grant four times to finally get it and replace it. This truck is really exciting. We're all really happy."

The assistant fire chief says that once a new truck is ordered, it could take as long as eight months before it arrives.

Jen French, KTEN News