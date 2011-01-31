Woman Charged With Concealing Daughter's Body, Trial Underway

BRYAN COUNTY--Jurors are being chosen for the trial of an Oklahoma woman charged with concealing the remains of her 12-year old step daughter.

42-year-old Denise Wolf is charged with four counts of child abuse by neglect and one count of unlawful removal of a dead body. Wolf's daughter, Cheyenne, died in April 2008 when the family lived near Bokchito.

Cheyenne's remains were allegedly moved from Bryan County to Montana. She and her husband Abel Wolf were arrested by the Bryan County Sheriff's Office in 2009 for the possible homicide.

KTEN News