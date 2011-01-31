City of Durant Announces New Fire Chief

DURANT, OK -- (Press Release) City Manager Jim Dunegan announced today that he is promoting Deputy Chief Roger Joines to fill the position of Chief of the Durant Fire Department, effective February 1, 2011.

Dunegan said: "Roger Joines is a great asset to the Durant Fire Department. Roger became a member of the Durant Fire Department on August 19, 1989. What makes him stand out is not only Roger's dedication to the department and employee safety, but also his dedication to the community and to the fire service itself. He is a proven leader and meets the qualifications of Fire Department Chief. I believe Roger has the support of Durant Fire Fighters, giving him the ability and opportunity to lead this department to a higher level which benefits the fire department and the entire community...The Durant Fire Department provides services to the citizens of this community that are second to none. I believe with Roger's innovative ideas he will lead the department to even higher standards... I am excited Roger Joines has agreed to accept the challenge of the Chief Position. I also want to thank retiring Chief Steve Dow for his years of service to the Durant Fire Department."