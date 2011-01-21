First United Methodist Hosts "Getaway" for Women

ARDMORE, OK--First United Methodist Church in Ardmore is offering women the chance to get away this weekend and get refreshed from their hectic schedules.

The retreat, called "Getaway With God," will feature a weekend filled with live music and special speakers.

They will be talking about everything from parenting to setting boundaries.

This year's theme is called "Amazing Race: Navigating Life's Choices."

"What we hope women will experience in this retreat is just a refreshment in their relationship with God and maybe a refocus," said Senior Pastor Jessica Moffat Seay.

The retreat is at the Colvert Ministry Center this Friday and Saturday.

The cost is fifty dollars, but the church does provide scholarships for those in need.

Luke Small, KTEN News