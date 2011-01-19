OHP: Drunk Driving Becoming Major Problem in Pontotoc County

PONTOTOC COUNTY, OK--Oklahoma state troopers say drinking and driving in Ponotoc County is becoming a problem.

OHP troopers spoke to the local Kiwanis Club in Ada on Tuesday about the growing number of drunk drivers in the county.

Trooper Ken Duncan says the economy, along with Ada as a college town, contributes to Pontotoc County's high rate.

Duncan also says OHP will be stepping up enforcement all over southern Oklahoma.

"We're in the process of compiling the statistics for Troop F for 2010. With that we're going identify our areas where we need our most enforcement and start hitting those areas," he said.

OHP hopes to release soon a list of the counties and how they rank in our area when it comes to drunk driving.

Luke Small, KTEN News