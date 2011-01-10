Four Candidates for Denison City Manager Announced

DENISON, TX--Denision will soon have a new city manager. Monday, the four finalists were announced.

All four candidates have served as city managers---or assistant mangers--in Texas before.

Interviews are scheduled to start Monday January 24th.

Each will be given a tour of the city and have dinner with a council member.

"To me, the other most important thing is how they fit," Robert Brady said, Denison Mayor. "You can look on a piece of paper but if you don't have the attitude or personality--or if you're not able to blend in."

A decision is expected to be made before early February.

Jen French, KTEN News

Candidates:

Jeff Howell, City Manager of Kilgore, TX

Alan Barnes, City Manager of Sachse, TX

Mike Sims, Assistant City Manager of Terrell, TX

Robert Hanna, Assistant City Manager of Weatherford, TX