Drive-By Shooting Leads to Three Arrests

PONTOTOC COUNTY, OK--A drive-by shooting in Ada, Oklahoma lead police and deputies to make three arrests.

It happened just before five a.m. Friday morning on County Road 1560 just southeast of Ada.

Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian says two woman we're arguing with a person at the house when one of them went to get her husband.

The husband came by and shot three times at the house.

Someone was on the porch at the time, but was not hit.

Deputies arrested Jason Dobbs--among his charges is shooting with intent to kill.

Ada police arrested Rachel Dobbs and Brandy Whitaker.

They're charged with robbery by force or fear.

Luke Small, KTEN News