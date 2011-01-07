Madill Superintendent Resigns - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

MADILL, OK--The Madill School District is on the search for a new superintendent.

Superintendent John Dotson resigned Thursday night effective immediately.

The school would not comment on the situation, but instead pointed us to the school's attorney.    

The school's attorney also refused to comment saying it was a personnel matter.

On Monday next week, the school board will meet to decide the next step for the district.

Luke Small, KTEN News