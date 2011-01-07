Pet of the Week: 1/6/11

PET OF THE WEEK - Meet the newest puppy at the Morton Street Animal Shelter.

Up for adoption is a female five-month-old full-blooded miniature pincher. Her owner could no longer care for her, so she was turned into the shelter. She has no brothers or sisters, so she's all alone and ready to be adopted by a loving family.

Just like all the animals at the Morton Street Animal Hospital, she's been flea-dipped, de-wormed, bathed and received her first series of shots. If you are interested call 903-465-4714 or check out their website http://www.animalhospitalofdenison.com/Templates/Clean.aspx.

KTEN News