Davis Man Uses Bird's Eye View to Help Local Authorities

DAVIS, OK--When law enforcement is looking for a missing person or firefighters are fighting wildfires, many times they need a different perspective.

That is where Skip Healey comes in.

The Davis resident owns a helicopter out on his ranch and helps out law enforcement find missing persons from the air.

He even helps firefighters by spotting the front of the fire, so the teams can position their trucks better--and he does it all without taking a dime.

Why does he do it you might ask?

Skip said, "It's a disease. It's kinda like playing golf, but different and if you think you can do some good you never mind doing it.

Skip has been flying helicopters for fifty years and has traveled across the country.

His children have picked up his love for flying--all three of them fly small planes.

