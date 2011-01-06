2010 Bond Improves Campus, Student's Experience

ARDMORE, OK-- With so many area schools facing budget cuts, one Texoma school was fortunate enough to have a school bond for nearly one million dollars passed last year. Now, students are seeing the results across the campus. Meredith Saldana has more on this story.

With the budget being so tight, the Plainview School's superintendent says they're very fortunate that voters in their district passed the bond.

We told you last year about the deteriorating floors throughout the buildings.

Teachers told us it was dangerous, kids could trip.

Today, thanks to the new bond, the hallways are safe and look brand new.

They've also started construction on a concession and bathroom area at the high school softball field and added new laptops to the high school.

Superintendent Karl Stricker says, "We've had some parking lot repairs at the middle school that were much needed for our heavy bus traffic."

They're also adding wireless internet to the entire campus.

As well as a new internet protocol based telephone system that will help with everything from mass notification, to emergency situations to stay in contact with every classroom which would be crucial if the school should face a lock down situation.

"Units will be in the classrooms and it all ties in together with the notification system and it's just really going to be something spectacular," says Stricker.

But the superintendent says the biggest benefit to the bond, is that it affects all students enrolled at Plainview.

"We've been able to do things in every building and touch every age group and we're going to be able to enhance what's going on in every classroom. So, it's really a far reaching affect if you will and we're really proud of that."

-Meredith Saldana, KTEN News