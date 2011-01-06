Denison Firefighter Loses Battle With Cancer

DENISON, TX -- A Denison firefighter and paramedic lost his battle with cancer Thursday morning. It's the second Denison firefighter to pass this week.

The flag at the central fire station was at half staff in honor of Robert Jones of Bonham. He was just 27 years old. Firefighters say he was a father of three. He had been with the Denison Fire Department for the last two years.

The funeral is set for two o'clock Sunday at the Baptist Church at 7th and Main in Bohnam.

--Deeda Payton, KTEN News