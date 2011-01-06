Sherman Fire Dept. Gets Federal Grant

SHERMAN, TX -- Thanks to a major federal grant, one Texoma fire department is going high tech. The Sherman Fire Department just got word that it's getting about $125K from the Department of Homeland Security.

Fire chief J.J. Jones says the department will use the money to put computers with state-of-the-art software in all of its vehicles. "As soon as dispatch receives caller information, she can transmit that information through the computer which gives us a detailed map of the location, gives us any history on that property, any hazardous materials that may be stored there, any special needs of that citizen that maybe calling as well as all the locations of fire hydrants or other hazards in the area," Jones added. He says his goal is to have the new technology up and running by July.