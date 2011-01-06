City Manager Search Narrowed to 4 Candidates

DENISON, TX -- The search continues for a new city manager in Denison. Thursday afternoon the city council narrowed the candidates and decided who will be brought in for face-to-face interviews. Deeda Payton spoke to the man hired to help the city with their choice.

The council plans to have a decision by the end of the month and expects to have a city manager in place by March first.



The Denison City Council held a closed door meeting to discuss the candidates for city manager with the man hired to help with the search. Ron Holifield of Strategic Government Resources says they had more than 90 applicants from all across the United States. "Very, very strong candidates. We came in with eight today coming in to the meeting and we narrowed it down to eight semi-finalists the council really had wrestled through had done a lot of background research and feel really, really good about the quality of these four folks," said Holifield.

Of the four candidates that the council has chosen to bring in for face-to-face interviews, two are currently city managers and two are currently assistant city managers in Texas. Holifield says interviews and tours of the city will be held January 23rd through the 25th. A decision could be made as early as the 25th.

The four candidates names will be announced on Monday. Once again, they hope to have a new city manager in place by March first. We will keep you posted.

Deeda Payton, KTEN News.