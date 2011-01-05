Prepare Now for Freezing Temperatures

GRAYSON CO., TX -- Have ya heard? A major cold snap is on the way. It could bring some of the coldest temperatures so far this season and it could last for days. KTEN's Chris Severy reports.

Year after year, we tell you what you can do to get ready for sub-freezing temperatures. Yet year after year people fall victim. "A small thing, a small drip can turn into a $200 or $300 bill if you're not careful," said Johnny Allen of Allen's Plumbing. So, take the time to do a few simple things now before it gets too cold. Allen added, "One of the things you really want to do is possibly at night maybe leave a faucet running just a little bit and open up the cabinet doors underneath your lavatory and kitchen sink, things of that nature, kind of give it a little help." When the weather is going to be as cold as we're expecting next week, it's important to remember the 4 P's. We've already talked about the pipes. But remember the people, the plants and the pets too. And make sure they have a warm place to go. And then there are the preparations you need to take with your vehicle. Russell Brin of Jerry's Shell in Denison said, "Right now what they really need to concentrate on is the water level and the anti-freeze level. If you don't have it right you're either gonna freeze or break or have other problems and that's one of the main concerns right now, belts and hoses to check. It's real simple." There are a couple of other things when it come to your vehicle: Make sure your battery has a strong charge because cold weather can really zap it. And make sure your tires are inflated to the proper level. The colder weather can also make them lose pressure faster.



